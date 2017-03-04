BSF To Conduct All India Exam For Assistant Commandant (Works/ Electrical) Post

Border Security Force (BSF) has notified for an All India Examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Works/ Electrical). The recruitment to these posts will be in the BSF Engg set up for the year 2016-2017. Candidates should note that those who qualify the test and selected for appointment shall be entitled for pension benefits as per the new restructured defined contributory pension scheme. As per the official notification, "the post is temporary but likely to become permanent". Government job aspirants should apply for this at the earliest. Details like eligibility criteria, how to apply and other details can be found below.



Vacancy Details

While 7 posts are vacant for Assistant Commandant (Works) post, a total of 8 posts are available for recruitment in Assistant Commandant (Electrical) post.



Educational Qualification

Candidates must have degree in Civil/ Electrical engineering from a recognised university or institution.



Age Limit

In addition to educational qualification, candidates must also fulfill the age limit criteria set by BSF. Candidates must be below 35 years as on last date of submission of application.



Age relaxation details along with physical and medical standard can be found from the official notification.



Selection Procedure

BSF will conduct the exam in three phases.



How to apply

Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility for the recruitment, should submit their application (in the format given by BSF) along with a demand draft/ postal order of Rs 400 (examination fee). Female applicants, SC candidates and BSF candidates are not required to pay any fees.



The last day to apply is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.



