Delhi, Nearby Areas Brace For Storm Again, Air India Issues Advisory

The spate of storms in May looks set to continue in Delhi, with the city and nearby areas bracing for another one this evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Thursday and Friday.

Air India has also issued an advisory, warning that flights to and from the Capital may be impacted.

"Rain and gusty winds may impact flights to/from Delhi this evening. Please check your flight status: http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html and allow extra time for your travel," the airline posted on X.

This year, Delhi has recorded its wettest May ever. As of Sunday, the rainfall in the month had touched 186.4 mm, crossing the previous record of 165 mm set in 2008.

A big storm had hit the city and the National Capital Region in the early hours of Sunday. The weather office said the unusually intense storm was the result of the interaction between moist southeasterly winds and dry westerlies, further intensified by three active weather systems: a western disturbance over north Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and two upper air cyclonic circulations - one over northwest Uttar Pradesh and north Haryana, and another over west Rajasthan, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Another storm had broken out on May 22 and at least six people had been killed in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. Trees and poles had been uprooted, causing injuries as well as damage to houses and buildings. Power cuts were also reported after trees fell on electricity lines.

Over 200 passengers aboard an IndiGo flight to Srinagar were also caught in the sudden storm. A viral video showed passengers screaming and crying inside the plane as it shook due to the turbulence. The flight managed to land safely in Srinagar, but the nose cone suffered heavy damage.