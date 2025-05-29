Upset Over Scoring 53% In Class 10 Exams, Rajasthan Boy Dies By Suicide

Upset over scoring low in Class 10 examinations, a 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota district.

The student reportedly ended his life by jumping in front of a train, though police said the exact cause will be confirmed only after a full investigation.

The incident took place in the Vigyan Nagar police station area.

Passers-by spotted the student's body near the Sanjay Nagar railway crossing on Thursday and immediately informed the police.

Acting on the information, a police team arrived at the spot and identified the student using a bike parked nearby.

The police, using the registration number, traced the vehicle to its owner and contacted the student's family, who were devastated upon receiving the news.

According to the family, the student had recently passed his Class 10 exams and started working at a local shop after the results were announced.

On the day of the incident, the shopkeeper had sent him out on a bike to collect some goods, but he never returned.

Concerned, the shopkeeper contacted his family. Later, the student's friends said he had visited the neighbourhood that evening and confided in them that he had only scored 53 per cent in the exams, missing out on a first-division result.

He appeared deeply distressed.

The family said Dushyant was a bright student and had expected a better outcome, which may have contributed to his emotional turmoil.

The student's body was sent to the mortuary at MBS Hospital.

A postmortem examination will be conducted, after which the body will be handed over to the family, the police said.

The police have launched an investigation, and the exact circumstances surrounding the death will be confirmed after further inquiry.

