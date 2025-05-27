Border Force Demonstrates Anti-Material Rifle 'Vidhwansak' Used In Op Sindoor

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday showcased a range of weapons, including the 'Vidhwansak' anti-material rifle, which was used during Operation Sindoor to target Pakistani posts. The demonstration was held during a weapon exhibition at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu.

The visuals from the event showed BSF personnel demonstrating the use of the anti-material rifle (AMR), the automatic grenade launcher system, and other heavy weaponry.

BSF official Rakesh Kaushik said that the Vidhvansak has a range of 1800 m and 1300 m. The barrels, bolts and magazines are changed as per the need. One magazine has three rounds. It destroys the enemy's pillboxes, bunkers and armed cars. It is made in India and destroyed all the given targets during Operation Sindoor.

A BSF officer said that the medium machine gun is operated by three personnel. This was used by the BSF to counter Pakistan's attacks during Operation Sindoor. He added that Pakistan's observation outpost was destroyed using Vidhwansak.

He added, "It fires at 650-1000 rounds per minute and can even stop the flowing water with its speed...It has a huge effect. The post within the range of the rifle was also destroyed."

BSF officer Ram Niwas said, "This Automatic Grenade System proved a very successful weapon during Operation Sindoor to destroy enemy posts, hideouts and also their bullet-proof vehicles. Its range is 1700-2100 meters. The grenade fired from it has a killing area of 10 meters. Its fire is very effective."

BSF official Ravi Kant talked about the 12.7 mm anti-craft gun and said that it is a belt-loaded crew weapon, operated by three soldiers. It has a range of two kilometres. It is useful in destroying the enemy's cars and tanks.

He said, "Operation Sindoor went well; whoever came in front of us was destroyed. He added that the gun forced the enemy to leave their BOP (Border Outpost)."

