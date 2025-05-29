"Contracts Signed, Systems Never Come": Air Force Chief Flags Delays

India's Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has raised concerns over delays in major defence procurement projects. Speaking at an official event, the Air Chief said, "Many times, we know while signing contracts that those systems will never come. Timelines are a big issue. Not a single project I can think of is completed on time. Why should we promise something that cannot be achieved?"

According to the IAF chief, delays have affected several key projects, including the Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft, which remains undelivered despite a high-value contract signed over three years ago. "Deliveries of Tejas Mk1 are delayed. The prototype of Tejas Mk2 is yet to roll out. There is no prototype yet of the stealth AMCA fighter," Air Chief Marshal Singh said, addressing the CII Annual Business Summit, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present.

The remarks come as the IAF pushes for faster indigenisation and domestic capability under the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. "We cannot just talk about producing in India, we need to talk about designing. We need to have trust between the forces and industry. We need to be very open. Once we have committed to something, we should deliver. Air Force is trying to do its best to make in India," he added.

"We have to be now-ready to be future-ready. In 10 years, we will have more output from industry, but what we need today, we need today. We need to quickly get our act together," he said.

