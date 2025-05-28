Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

BSF Prepares For Makeover With Digital Camouflage Pattern Uniform

In 2022, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force had introduced digital camouflage uniforms for its respective forces.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
BSF Prepares For Makeover With Digital Camouflage Pattern Uniform
The BSF jawans are expected to be seen in the new combat wear within a year.
New Delhi:

The Border Security Force (BSF) will soon get a makeover with a new digital camouflage pattern uniform for its jawans, officials have said. 

The digital patterns - significantly harder to replicate - and the colour of the uniform have been finalised and the jawans are expected to be seen in the new combat wear within a year, the officials added. 

In 2022, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force had introduced digital camouflage uniforms for its respective forces. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Unlike the existing BSF uniform that is 50% cotton and 50% polyester, the new one will be 80% cotton, 19% polyester and 1% spandex, making it breathable and comfortable for the jawans  across varied climates. The spandex material will ensure its stretchability and elasticity. 

In terms of colour, the new uniform will be 50% khaki, 45% green and 5% brown, the officials said.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

In the existing combat wear, the pattern was printed on the fabric. For the new ones, it will be sealed inside the fibre, ensuring it is fade resistant.

Officials said the force has worked on the new combat wear for one-and-a-half years. The BSF has also copyrighted the digital print of the uniform.

The BSF currently consists of 2,70,000 personnel, some of whom are deployed along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The force is also involved in anti-terror and anti-Maoist operations.
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Border Security Force, Border Security Force New Uniform
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com