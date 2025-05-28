BSF Prepares For Makeover With Digital Camouflage Pattern Uniform

The Border Security Force (BSF) will soon get a makeover with a new digital camouflage pattern uniform for its jawans, officials have said.

The digital patterns - significantly harder to replicate - and the colour of the uniform have been finalised and the jawans are expected to be seen in the new combat wear within a year, the officials added.

In 2022, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force had introduced digital camouflage uniforms for its respective forces.

Unlike the existing BSF uniform that is 50% cotton and 50% polyester, the new one will be 80% cotton, 19% polyester and 1% spandex, making it breathable and comfortable for the jawans across varied climates. The spandex material will ensure its stretchability and elasticity.

In terms of colour, the new uniform will be 50% khaki, 45% green and 5% brown, the officials said.

In the existing combat wear, the pattern was printed on the fabric. For the new ones, it will be sealed inside the fibre, ensuring it is fade resistant.

Officials said the force has worked on the new combat wear for one-and-a-half years. The BSF has also copyrighted the digital print of the uniform.

The BSF currently consists of 2,70,000 personnel, some of whom are deployed along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The force is also involved in anti-terror and anti-Maoist operations.

