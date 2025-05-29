"Leading In Agriculture Development": PM Modi At Sikkim's 50th Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Sikkim a pride of the country and said the Centre seeks to make the northeastern state a global tourism destination.

"In the coming years, India is poised to emerge as a global sports superpower. The Yuva Shakti of the Northeast and Sikkim will play a pivotal role in realising this dream," he said, as he addressed Sikkim's Golden Jubilee of Statehood celebration in Gangtok via videoconference.

"Our dream is that Sikkim should become a Green Model State not only for India but for the entire world," he added, stressing the importance of boosting Sikkim's economy and shaping it into a "wellness state".

PM Modi also said that "Sikkim is leading the way in a new wave of agricultural development".

"The foundation of a developed India rests on four strong pillars - empowerment of the poor, farmers, women, and youth", he said, as he praised the state's farmers for their significant contribution to India's agricultural advancements.

The Prime Minister noted that the famous Dalle Khorsani chilli from Sikkim was exported for the first time in March this year. The chillies are known for their very strong flavour and spice level.

In the coming years, the Prime Minister remarked, many more products from Sikkim will be exported globally. He affirmed that the central government is working shoulder to shoulder with the state government to support these efforts.

Stating that efforts to connect the capital cities of all northeastern states to the railway network are progressing rapidly, the Prime Minister underlined that the Sevoke-Rangpo rail line will integrate Sikkim into the national rail network. He emphasised that ropeways are being constructed as an alternative in areas where roads cannot be built.

In the past decade, India has advanced with new resolutions with a key focus on enhancing healthcare, PM Modi said. He pointed out that over the last 10-11 years, large hospitals have been established in every state. A 500-bed hospital has been dedicated to the people of Sikkim to ensure quality healthcare for even the most underprivileged families.

At the event, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in Sikkim.

These projects include a new district hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi; Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District and the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said, "On the historic occasion of Sikkim's Golden Jubilee of Statehood, we had the honour of unveiling a Rs 50 silver coin and a special commemorative postage stamp in the esteemed virtual presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who joined us today from Bagdogra."

He added: "I sincerely thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for his thoughtful gesture in commemorating this milestone with the release of a Rs 50 silver coin and a special postage stamp. These symbols beautifully honour Sikkim's journey of integration, progress, and cultural pride."