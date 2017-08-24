Supreme Court Verdict On Right To Privacy Today: Live Updates

The ruling would have a bearing on the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

Here are the live updates :



09:36 (IST) The Unique Identification Authority of India has said that privacy was not a fundamental right and there were sufficient safeguards to protect data collected from the people - their iris scan and finger prints. 09:31 (IST) In May, security researchers discovered that the Aadhaar information of as many as 135 million people had leaked online. UIDAI, the agency that governs Aadhaar, has repeatedly said that its data is secure. 09:31 (IST) There are fears the data could be misused by a government that argues Indians have no right to privacy. 09:31 (IST) The government says Aadhaar is essential for all services including tax returns, opening bank accounts and securing loans, pensions and cash transfers for those entitled to welfare schemes. It has rejected suggestions that the Aadhaar programme, set up in 2009 by the previous Congress-led government, poses a threat to civil liberties. 09:30 (IST) Critics argue that although the right to privacy is not explicitly set out in India's constitution, it nevertheless guarantees it implicitly. 09:30 (IST) The Aadhaar database links iris scans and fingerprints to more than a billion people. The court today will not rule on the reach of Aadhaar - that will be decided separately by a smaller bench, the judges have said. 09:29 (IST) The petitioners say that enforcing the use of Aadhaar is an infringement of privacy. They also stress that the Aadhaar database was originally presented as a purely voluntary programme that offered to provide every Indian with an identity card. 09:29 (IST) The government has argued that the Constitution does not guarantee individual privacy as an inalienable fundamental right. 09:28 (IST) The ruling will be delivered at 10.30 am by a rare nine-member bench and is based on an array of petitions that challenges the mandatory use of Aadhaar cards which assign a unique 12-digit ID to every citizen.

The Supreme Court will today pronounce whether individual privacy is a fundamental right protected by the Constitution. The ruling - that would have a bearing on the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme - will be delivered at 10.30 am. Petitioners say that enforcing the use of Aadhaar is an infringement of privacy. They also stress that the Aadhaar database was originally presented as a purely voluntary programme that offered to provide every Indian with an identity card.