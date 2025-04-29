Delhi Police Arrests 3 For Identity Theft, Recovers 121 Aadhaar Cards

In a major breakthrough, the Central District Police busted a large-scale fake identity card racket and arrested three individuals involved in preparing forged documents and fraudulently updating Aadhaar details using impersonated biometric data.

According to a release, the racket was unearthed by a vigilant team from Police Post Turkman Gate under Police Station Chandni Mahal.

As per the release, the arrested accused have been identified as Ashish (26), a resident of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh; Satish alias Jimmy (36) from Uttam Nagar, Delhi; and Md. Firoz from Daryaganj, Delhi. Another accused, Toshif, is currently on the run, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

According to police officials, on April 19, 2025, during active patrolling, information was received about illegal Aadhaar updates being carried out at a shop located at Chitli Kabar, Delhi. Delhi Police team conducted a raid and apprehended Ashish.

As per the release, upon search, "a large quantity of forged documents, including fake PAN cards, voter ID cards, birth certificates, and educational mark sheets, were recovered. The investigation revealed that the accused were fraudulently accessing the Aadhaar update system using fabricated rubber thumb impressions and pre-recorded iris scans of genuine operators."

The release said that "further interrogation led to the arrest of two more individuals, Satish alias Jimmy and Md. Firoz, both actively involved in preparing and supplying fake documents. Seizures included 121 Aadhaar cards, 73 PAN cards (some with counterfeit holograms), 181 voter ID cards, numerous birth certificates, mark sheets, three laptops, and six hard disks containing image editing software and fake document templates."

According to the release, a case under Sections 318(2)/319(2)/337/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 34 of the Aadhaar Act has been registered at PS Chandni Mahal.

"This is a matter of grave concern as Aadhaar is a primary identity document for various essential services, and such frauds can severely impact KYC processes and national security," said DCP Central District, M Harsha Vardhan.

As per the release, further investigations are ongoing to trace additional members of the syndicate and assess the extent of identity and financial fraud caused by the racket.