In Supreme Court's Right To Privacy Judgment, A Touch of Rainbow In 2013, the Supreme Court had upheld Section 377, a British-era law that criminalises gay sex. Today, the court's ruling on Right to Privacy brought preservation of personal intimacies and sexual orientation in its ambit

Share EMAIL PRINT Activists have challenged the Supreme Court ruling upholding Section 377. New Delhi: A



Elaborating on the



In 2013, the top court had upheld Section 377, a British-era law that banned "sex against the order of nature". The law makes gay sex a crime for which the punishment is life term in jail.



The judgment had come as a severe blow to the gay community, especially after the Delhi High Court, four years before, had decriminalised homosexual sex between consenting adults, bringing it out of the ambit of Section 377.



But reversing the ruling, the top court had placed the onus on parliament, saying only it can scrap or change laws. Last year, when a number of celebrities and gay personalities asked the court for a rethink, filing a curative petition, the court had referred it to the Chief Justice of India.



The petition, which challenges Section 377 on the ground that it violates the privacy of people, is still pending.



landmark Supreme Court judgment today which declared that privacy is a fundamental right of all Indians, has also brought cheer to the gay and LGBT communities. The court indicated that right to privacy is valid even in the context of Section 377 --- a law that criminalises what was once seen as unnatural sex. Right of privacy cannot be denied "even if a miniscule fraction of population is affected," the court said.Elaborating on the concept of privacy , Justice DY Chandrachud, who was part of the nine-judge bench that pronounced the verdict , said in his judgment: "Privacy includes at its core the preservation of personal intimacies, the sanctity of family life, marriage, procreation, the home and sexual orientation... Privacy also connotes a right to be left alone."In 2013, the top court had upheld Section 377, a British-era law that banned "sex against the order of nature". The law makes gay sex a crime for which the punishment is life term in jail.The judgment had come as a severe blow to the gay community, especially after the Delhi High Court, four years before, had decriminalised homosexual sex between consenting adults, bringing it out of the ambit of Section 377.But reversing the ruling, the top court had placed the onus on parliament, saying only it can scrap or change laws. Last year, when a number of celebrities and gay personalities asked the court for a rethink, filing a curative petition, the court had referred it to the Chief Justice of India.The petition, which challenges Section 377 on the ground that it violates the privacy of people, is still pending.