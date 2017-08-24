How Landmark Right To Privacy Order Impacts You And Me

Privacy is a fundamental right protected by the constitution, the Supreme Court ruled

New Delhi: Privacy is a fundamental right of citizens guaranteed by the constitution, nine Supreme Court judges said today in a unanimous verdict. The judges said privacy comes under the Right To Life and Liberty. Petitions had challenged the mandatory use of Aadhaar cards which assign a unique 12-digit ID to every citizen. The Aadhaar database links iris scans and fingerprints to more than a billion people.