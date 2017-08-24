How Landmark Right To Privacy Order Impacts You And Me

Right to privacy is one of the most ingrained rights of every citizen, the Supreme Court judges have said.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 24, 2017 12:15 IST
Privacy is a fundamental right protected by the constitution, the Supreme Court ruled

New Delhi:  Privacy is a fundamental right of citizens guaranteed by the constitution, nine Supreme Court judges said today in a unanimous verdict. The judges said privacy comes under the Right To Life and Liberty. Petitions had challenged the mandatory use of Aadhaar cards which assign a unique 12-digit ID to every citizen. The Aadhaar database links iris scans and fingerprints to more than a billion people.
Here are five ways today's judgement impacts citizens:
  1. Right to privacy is one of the most ingrained rights of every citizen, the judges have said, overruling two previous Supreme Court judgements and the government's arguments.
  2. It is a watershed moment, said Sajan Poovayya, a petitioner in the case. "Whatever the state decides will be checked and tested on that basis. The powers of the state are curtailed to some extent," he told NDTV.
  3. Udayaditya Banerjee, one of the lawyers who fought for the petitioners, said: "The judgement has stated the obvious, that we have a fundamental right to privacy."
  4. Mr Banerjee said the petitioners were worried that the Aadhar scheme, which requires people to share their details including biometric data, held the potential of a "surveillance state".
  5. Today's judgement says nothing on the impact on the Aadhaar scheme, which is being heard by a smaller bench. "The verdict will help us in the Aadhaar case," said Mr Banerjee.

Right To Privacy Verdict

