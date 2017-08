No casualties have been reported so far after the Kaifiyat Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

9 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours today. 50 people are reported to be injured.The crash happened when the engine collided with a dumper, reports news agency PTI.The incident occurred around 2:50 am when the train was heading from Azamgarh in the state to Delhi.