UP Train Services Resume At Gonda Accident Site

The services resumed after the completion of restoration work on Friday, authorities said.

Train services have resumed on the affected downline route in Gonda, where the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express killed three people and injured 30 others on Thursday.

The services resumed after the completion of restoration work on Friday, authorities said.

The express train derailed near Gonda station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway on July 18.

The North Eastern Railway has confirmed that three people were killed and seven have been critically injured.

"The final update that we have as official figures is that three deaths have occurred. Seven more are grievously injured and five have simple injuries," said CPRO North Eastern Railway Pankaj Kumar.

As many as 4-5 coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train from the front got derailed. After getting the information, the medical team, along with senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER, immediately rushed to the site.

In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)