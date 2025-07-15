UP School Teacher's Song Referring To Kanwar Yatra Lands Him In Trouble

A schoolteacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has landed in trouble over a song that purportedly referred to the Kanwar Yatra, an annual procession undertaken by Shiva devotees. Rajneesh Gangwar, a teacher at MGM Inter College in the Baheri police station area, was seen in the viral video singing the song to students who had gathered in the school premises.

The song included the lyrics: "Kanwar leke mat jana, tum gyan ka deep jalana, manavta ke seva karke tum sachche manav ban jaana," which roughly translates to: "Don't bring Kanwars, go light the lamp of knowledge. Become a true human by serving humanity."

A case was filed against the teacher last night after a local corporator and some BJP leaders approached the police and demanded action.

"In the Baheri police station area, MGM Inter College teacher Rajneesh Gangwar had made some objectionable comments about Kanwar Yatra through poetry before the students. We have filed a case and are investigating the matter," said Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh.

Ajit Kumar Singh, the district inspector of schools, said the video appears to be old and that it was circulated again to stir the sentiments of people during the Kanwar Yatra. An inquiry was conducted into the video, and the teacher had also provided a clarification, he was quoted as saying in reports.

Kanwar Yatra is a mega annual pilgrimage for Shiva Devotees held every year during the month of Sawan. This year, the yatra is being held from July 11 to 23.