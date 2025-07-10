"Can't Buy Daughter's Insulin": UP Man Cries In Facebook Video, Shoots Self

A debt-stricken real estate businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died by suicide by shooting himself after livestreaming a desperate video appeal on Facebook, in which he broke down, describing his inability to afford insulin injections for his diabetic daughter.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed by police, ended his life by shooting himself with a security guard's firearm at his office.

In the Facebook Live video, posted shortly before his death, the businessman appealed to celebrities and industrialists, pleading for support for his family. He said he could no longer bear the pressure of outstanding debts and financial obligations.

In the video, he said he could not even arrange money to purchase life-saving insulin for his daughter, who suffers from diabetes.

By the time his family members, who saw the Facebook live, informed the police and reached the spot, he had already shot himself, the police said. Initial investigation confirms that he had been under severe financial stress and had accumulated debts running into several crores over the past few years.

A case has been registered under appropriate sections, and a probe is underway into the circumstances that led to the incident, including how he accessed the guard's weapon.