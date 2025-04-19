Advertisement
UP Groom Jumps In Front Of Train Before Wedding, Dies

The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in the Amethi district.

Read Time: 1 min
UP Groom Jumps In Front Of Train Before Wedding, Dies
Representational Image
Amethi:

A 30-year-old groom allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway station here while his wedding procession was on the way to Azamgarh, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in the Amethi district.

According to the police, the wedding procession of Ravi (30), a resident of Salon in Rae Bareli district, was going to Azamgarh on Friday evening.

Ravi allegedly jumped in front of a goods train near Bani railway station in the Gauriganj police station area.

Senior police officer Shyam Narayan Pandey on Saturday said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

UP Suicide, Suicide Case, Uttar Pradesh Suicide
NDTV News
