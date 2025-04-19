UP Groom Jumps In Front Of Train Before Wedding, Dies

A 30-year-old groom allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway station here while his wedding procession was on the way to Azamgarh, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in the Amethi district.

According to the police, the wedding procession of Ravi (30), a resident of Salon in Rae Bareli district, was going to Azamgarh on Friday evening.

Ravi allegedly jumped in front of a goods train near Bani railway station in the Gauriganj police station area.

Senior police officer Shyam Narayan Pandey on Saturday said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.