UP Groom Jumps In Front Of Train Before Wedding, Dies

Amethi:
A 30-year-old groom allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway station here while his wedding procession was on the way to Azamgarh, police said Saturday.
The incident happened on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section late Friday evening in the Amethi district.
According to the police, the wedding procession of Ravi (30), a resident of Salon in Rae Bareli district, was going to Azamgarh on Friday evening.
Ravi allegedly jumped in front of a goods train near Bani railway station in the Gauriganj police station area.
Senior police officer Shyam Narayan Pandey on Saturday said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
