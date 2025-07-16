2 Instagram Influencers Arrested For Abusive, Obscene Content In UP

Two Instagram influencers from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal have been arrested for creating and circulating obscene and abusive content on social media. The duo, Mehak and Pari, have a significant following online.

The arrests come after a formal complaint was lodged against the influencers. Sambhal Police took swift action, confirming that Mehak and Pari, along with two other team members, Hina and Jarrar Alam, have been booked. Authorities said the group was involved in producing offensive videos with the primary aim of generating income through social media platforms.

"For the past several days, some girls had been making and sharing abusive videos, spreading obscenity," police said in a statement. "When the matter was reported to the police station, the concerned Instagram ID was immediately analysed to identify those involved. One such account was mehekaurpari143."

Police revealed that the group was earning approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month from their Instagram content. Tempted by this income, they resorted to using vulgar language and obscene visuals to attract viewers. "This action was carried out by them in an attempt to gain cheap popularity," the police added.

🚨 Commendable action by Sambhal Police 👏



Mahak, Pari, Hina, and their associate Zarrar Alam who were misusing Instagram by spreading vulgarity, abusing in reels, and chasing popularity have been rightfully arrested by Sambhal Police.



Salute to the team for taking a bold stand… pic.twitter.com/wKyleekyZ8 — 🇮🇳 Indrani 🇮🇳 (@Anti_Congressi) July 16, 2025

A case has been registered under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. During the arrest operation, police also seized two high-end iPhones and four additional smartphones used in content production and distribution.

Following the arrest, one of the influencers was caught on camera smiling and flashing a victory sign in front of the media outside the police station.

Their primary Instagram account has since been banned, but their content continues to surface through reposts and mirror accounts.

Police said, "We request everyone not to engage in such actions. Every individual has the fundamental right to express themselves and share their views with the world, but that right is not absolute. There are certain restrictions on it, and one must act keeping in mind these limits, along with social norms, decency, and morality."