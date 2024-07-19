'When Our Coach Derailed...': Passenger Recounts UP Train Derailment

Manoj Pandit, who was travelling along with his family in the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express that derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, killing 3 people and injuring 30 others, said there was a sudden noise and the train overturned.

The train derailed near Gonda station in between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway station under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway at about 2:37 pm. As many as 4-5 coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train from the front got derailed.

Pandit told ANI, "We were coming from Chandigarh and going to Bihar. We were travelling in the general coach. When our coach derailed, my child's hand got fractured. I and my wife also got injured..."

"I did not know how the incident happened. When the coaches overturned, we stood up, and my children's hands came underneath. We were sitting down when there was a sudden noise and the train overturned, " he added.

After getting the information, the medical team, along with senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER immediately rushed to the site.

Meanwhile, restoration work is underway at the site of the accident where the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the injured have been taken to the hospital and will be given proper treatment.

The UP CM stated that rescue and relief operations are underway. He also directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work.

"The train accident in Gonda district is extremely sad. District administration officials have been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to take the injured to the hospital on top priority and provide them with proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," Adityanath wrote in a post on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed shock and concern over the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh.

Himanta said, "Shocked to learn about the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train accident in UP today. I am monitoring the situation closely. No casualties from Assam reported as of now. Teams are on standby for support. We will do our best to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone."

The Ministry of Railways has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of those dead, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment.

In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.

