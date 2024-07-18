Watch: Rescue Teams Crawl Through Derailed Coaches Looking For Survivors

Rescue officials crept and carefully crawled bogie-through-bogie looking for survivors

Rescue officials crawled inside the overturned bogies of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express looking for trapped survivors, the latest visuals from the ground showed.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force were rushed to the site this afternoon following the derailment of the 21 coaches, which killed two passengers and injured over 20.

The coaches lay on their sides and rescue officials crept and carefully crawled bogie-through-bogie looking for survivors. A massive pile of debris and stones was seen near the door of one of the affected compartments.

Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today. The incident occurred in Pikaura - between Gonda and Jhilahi in the state. Train number 15904 was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

Visuals showed passengers on the tracks trying to remove their luggage from the derailed coaches. Some were seen standing on top of one of the derailed coaches.

A rescue team was rushed to the site for relief operations. A 40-member medical team with 15 ambulances were at the spot and more were on their way to the accident site.

Out of the coaches derailed, five were AC compartments.

Several trains have been impacted on the route and a few have been cancelled, the railways said.

A passenger who was onboard the train filmed himself after the accident. In the video, he is heard saying, "I had a close shave, glad to be safe. Don't worry I am fine."