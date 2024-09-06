UP Police Constable Wearing Earphones Hit By Train While Crossing Tracks, Dies

The accident was caught on CCTV

A police constable died after he was run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Wednesday.

The accident, caught on CCTV, took place at the Indira Nagar railway crossing when the victim, Akshayveer Singh, was crossing the railway tracks with two other men.

The 24-year-old was sporting earphones when the incident took place.

It is suspected that Aksharveer, a resident of Shamli district, could not notice the train coming due to the earphones.

One of his legs was cut off in the accident and he died during treatment due to excessive bleeding, police said.