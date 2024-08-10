CRPF Soldier, Who Had Come Home On Leave, Dies After Being Hit By Train In UP

Representational Image

A 35-year-old CRPF jawan was killed after being hit by a goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident happened around 7 pm on Friday, when Jabar Singh of Ali Khurd village was returning home from his farm, Barthana Station House Officer Devendra Singh said.

According to police, Mr Singh worked in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and had come home on leave.

His body has been sent for postmortem, they added.

