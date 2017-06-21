International Yoga Day: Anytime You Need Inspiration, These Pics Of Celebs Should Help

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi shared some really motivational pictures and videos with their fans and followers on social media

All India | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2017 17:34 IST
Dia Mirza photographed while performing yoga (Image courtesy: Dia Mirza)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Dia posted a picture in which she is seen sitting in sukhasana
  2. Huma Qureshi shared pictures in which she is seen performing aerial yoga
  3. Aditi Rao Hydari is seen performing the Chakrasana in the picture
International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today and Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora and Soha Ali Khan have shared some really motivational pictures and videos with their fans and followers on social media. Actress-producer Dia Mirza posted a picture in which she is seen sitting calmly amidst the greenery in sukhasana, a relaxation pose that is intended for meditative purposes. "Learning to breathe with awareness has brought centre, calm and balance in my life. #Meditation #OM #InternationalYogaDay #OneWithNature," wrote the 35-year-old actress. See the picture shared by Dia Mirza here:
 


Huma Qureshi posted two pictures in which she is seen performing aerial yoga. In the first picture, the 30-year-old actress is stretching her leg muscles. In the other, she is seen in the inverted butterfly pose. Check out the pictures posted by her.
 
 

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture in which she is seen performing the Chakrasana or the Wheel Pose. This asana gives great flexibility to the spine. "The yoga way of life...#internationalyogaday #moonchild #themoonmademedoit #findyourstrong #findyourbalance," wrote the 30-year-old actress.
 
 

The yoga way of life...#internationalyogaday #moonchild #themoonmademedoit #findyourstrong #findyourbalance

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on



Saiyami Kher also shared a picture on social media. In the picture, the 25-year-old actress is seen doing a headstand or Sirsasana. "Sometimes life turns you upside down so you can learn how to live the right side up," wrote Saiyami Kher.
 

Check out the pictures shared by other Bollywood celebrities on International Yoga Day.
 
 
 
 

Inhale positivity n exhale negativity . Happy international yoga day ...with my fav yogini @anshukayoga #IDYwithReebok

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

 
 

Inhale Love ... Exhale Hate! #loveyourself #yogimonkey #internationalyogaday

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Have these pictures inspired you to take up yoga yet?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led International Yoga Day celebrations at Ambedkar Sabha Sthal, Lucknow. He shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and performed yoga asanas in the rain for about 20 minutes.
 

