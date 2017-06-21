International Yoga Day: Anytime You Need Inspiration, These Pics Of Celebs Should Help

Highlights
- Dia posted a picture in which she is seen sitting in sukhasana
- Huma Qureshi shared pictures in which she is seen performing aerial yoga
- Aditi Rao Hydari is seen performing the Chakrasana in the picture
Huma Qureshi posted two pictures in which she is seen performing aerial yoga. In the first picture, the 30-year-old actress is stretching her leg muscles. In the other, she is seen in the inverted butterfly pose. Check out the pictures posted by her.
Had to post this on twitter too .. Monday stretch it up pic.twitter.com/8ch6kaFHlD— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 19, 2017
Rise and Yoga ! Towards becoming stronger and calmer #WorldYogaDay Andddd a shout out to my teacher the lovely @anshukayogapic.twitter.com/N6K52HF0dk— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 21, 2017
Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture in which she is seen performing the Chakrasana or the Wheel Pose. This asana gives great flexibility to the spine. "The yoga way of life...#internationalyogaday #moonchild #themoonmademedoit #findyourstrong #findyourbalance," wrote the 30-year-old actress.
Saiyami Kher also shared a picture on social media. In the picture, the 25-year-old actress is seen doing a headstand or Sirsasana. "Sometimes life turns you upside down so you can learn how to live the right side up," wrote Saiyami Kher.
"Sometimes life turns you upside down so you can learn how to live the right side up."#InternationalYogaDay#YogaDay#WednesdayWisdompic.twitter.com/MqBVOxGnYY— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 21, 2017
Check out the pictures shared by other Bollywood celebrities on International Yoga Day.
T 2462 - International Yoga Day .. today .. lekin mera yoga DAY toh bachpan se chal raha hai .. aur ye toh Gujarat Tourisim ka drishya hai ! pic.twitter.com/C9Qs6Q2cBN— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2017
Bakasana, It's taken a lot of practice and it's finally happened! The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph! #WorldYogaDaypic.twitter.com/5qbnk1sIWw— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 21, 2017
Have these pictures inspired you to take up yoga yet?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led International Yoga Day celebrations at Ambedkar Sabha Sthal, Lucknow. He shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and performed yoga asanas in the rain for about 20 minutes.