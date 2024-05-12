Dia Mirza's Step-Daughter Samaira Doesn't Call Her 'Mom'. Here's Why

Image instagrammed by Dia Mirza. (courtesy: DiaMirza)

The award for the best mother goes to Dia Mirza. The actress shares an amazing bond with her son Avyaan and step daughter Samaira. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Dia opened up about her equation Samaira. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, the actress said, “She hasn't called me maa. There are no expectations from her to call me ‘maa', ‘mumma' or ‘mother'. She has a mother who she calls ‘mumma' or ‘mom'. She calls me ‘Dia.'” Talking about Samaira's influence on her son, Dia added, “Thanks to her now Avyaan also calls me ‘Dia' once in a while. He says ‘Dia mom', it's too funny.” Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan in the same year. Samaira is Vaibhav's daughter with his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi.

During the same discussion, Dia Mirza also recalled the moment when Avyaan said “mumma” for the first time. “Oh my god, I will never forget that day. He said mumma much later. I think it was a good three months after he started to say words. It was a beautiful moment because all the flowers had started to bloom in the balcony and there were lots of butterflies visiting the flowers, and he was in my arms,” she said.

“I was showing him the butterflies and I was through the plants because there were three to four butterflies for him to get a closer look at it. He suddenly looked at me and said, ‘Mumma', I was like ‘Oh my god! What just happened.' Interestingly, my husband had his camera and he was recording me showing Avyaan the butterflies so we have the whole moment on cameras. It was magical,” Dia Mirza added.

Dia Mirza never fails to express her love and admiration for Samaira and Avyaan. On Samaira's 15th birthday, Dia shared pictures that were setting mother-daughter goals. Wishing the birthday girl, Dia wrote, “Happy 15th Birthday, baby girl. I carry your heart in my heart forever.”

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Dhak Dhak. The Tarun Dudeja directorial also featured Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.