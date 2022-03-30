Dia Mirza Wished Stepdaughter Samaira Like This On Her Birthday

Dia Mirza in a still from the video. (courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Highlights "Happy 13th Birthday precious girl," she wrote

"Thank you for opening your heart and home to me," she wrote

"You are so special Sam," she added

And, the award for the best birthday wish goes to Dia Mirza. Whose birthday is it? Her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi's daughter Samaira. She turns 13 today. And, to mark the special day, Dia Mirza has come up with a heartfelt note for the “precious girl”. She has also shared a beautiful postcard of Samaira on Instagram. The note read, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl. Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light.” Dia Mirza has added a variety of emojis to amplify the birthday post. Actress Tara Sharma Saluja has also sent her warm wishes for Samaira. She wrote, “A very Happy birthday to Samaira.” Actress Sandhya Mridul has left a bunch of hearts in the comment space.

Dia Mirza shares an amazing bond with Samaira. And, her Instagram posts are proof. We have often seen Saimira featuring on Dia Mirza's timeline. Just look at this “Sunday mood” video and you will understand what are we talking about. Well, that's not it. Their twining game is also on point. The caption read, “Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together, Samaira Rekhi.

And, how can we miss this Diwali postcard? A picture-perfect moment. This frame also features Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in an intimate ceremony in February 2021. The couple welcomed their first child in May last year. The announcement was made along with a bunch of pictures. In her note, the actress said, “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.

A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

Dia Mirza is known for her roles in films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju. She was also part of the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.