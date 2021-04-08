Viral: Dia Mirza Celebrating Vaibhav Rekhi's Daughter Samaira's Birthday With His Ex-Wife Sunaina

Dia Mirza with Samaira in the Maldives (courtesy diamirzaofficial)

Mom-to-be Dia Mirza found a top spot on the trends' list recently after a video shared by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife went crazy viral. Yoga expert Sunaina, who was previously married to Vaibhav Rekhi, posted a video from the birthday celebrations of Samaira - her daughter with Vaibhav Rekhi. "Family," she captioned the video on Instagram, which also features a visibly pregnant Dia Mirza. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress can be heard cheering for Samaira from behind the camera. She soon makes an appearance in the video as Vaibhav Rekhi takes over from her. Meanwhile, Sunaina can be seen standing by Samaira as she cut the many birthday cakes.

Here's what Sunaina posted which quickly went viral:

Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi, recently trended a great deal for her response when an Instagram user enquired about the timing of her pregnancy announcement. The actress said she found out about her pregnancy while planning the wedding but decided to wait it out "until we knew it was safe": "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I've waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15 in a close-knit ceremony, attended only by friends and family.