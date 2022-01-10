Trending: Meet Dia Mirza's New Dance Partner - Daughter Samaira

Dia Mirza in a still from the video. (courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza's Sunday was things fun. She shared a dance video on her profile and guess who joined her? Her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi's daughter Samaira. Dia and Samaira can be seen twinning in lavender outfits in the video. She captioned the video: "Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together." She added the hashtags #SundayFunday, #SundayMood and #SunsetKeDivane to her post. Yoga expert and Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi commented on the video: "Love it! Looking awesome."

Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed a baby boy in May last year. However, they shared the news with the world a few months later. Dia Mirza shared an emotional post for her son, who they have named Avyaan Azaad. In her post, she revealed that their son was born premature and was taken care of at the hospital. "These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU," she wrote.

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony in February last year. Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. She is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled Sanju. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film Thappad, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.