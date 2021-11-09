Dia Mirza's Mumbai Home Is Her 'Sanctuary.' See Pics Of Her House Inside

Dia Mirza shared this photo. (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza has always been a passionate advocate for conservation and a sustainable lifestyle and the interiors of her home in Mumbai clearly reflect her thoughts and beliefs. The actress opened the doors of her "sanctuary," yes, that's what she calls her home, to Bazaar magazine recently for their latest edition and the photos from her house are simply stunning. Dia renovated her home six years ago because she wanted to change the old furniture and paintings to non-polluting ones. From the dining table made from an old cupboard to bar and counters repurposed from wooden furniture that she already had and vintage leather sofas, every corner in Dia Mirza's house shows her ideas and principles towards a conscious living.

Dia Mirza and her lifestyle is drawn to nature because she spent her childhood close to the nature in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. The actress' home in Bandra is a paradise for birds - "I have almost 25 species of birds visiting my window every day," Dia told Bazaar.

Sharing pictures of her home on Instagram, Dia Mirza, who is an UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, wrote: "Always seeking nature. Repurpose, restore, recycle, manage waste... Are some ways to make a home better and safer." In a separate post, she described her home as her "sanctuary of sustainability."

Take a virtual tour of Dia Mirza's house:

Dia Mirza lives with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, baby son Avyaan and Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter in her house. Dia Mirza recently welcomed her baby son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple got married on February 15 in a close-knit ceremony, attended only by friends and family. Divya was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness.

Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad.