What Dia Mirza Posted On Baby Son Avyaan's 4-Month Anniversary. Pic Inside

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's little son Avyaan turned 4-months-old on Tuesday and the actress celebrated the special day by treating her fans to a super adorable picture of the little munchkin. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan Azaad was born before the due date in May. In her latest post, Dia posted a picture of baby Avyaan holding a finger of her hand. The actress' tattoo of her son's name on her wrist can also be seen in the picture. "Our little mowgli turns 4 months old today. May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad," the actress wrote and added: "The circle of life is complete with you around."

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their baby Avyaan Azaad on social media earlier this year with these words: "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, 'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.' These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

"As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms," she added.

In September, she shared the first picture of Avyaan and stated his date of birth - September 15 - in this post:

In terms of work, Dia Mirza is known for her performances in films like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum and Dus.