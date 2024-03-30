Dia Mirza's Birthday Wish For Daughter Samaira Rekhi: 'I Carry Your Heart In My Heart Forever'

Dia Mirza shared this image. (courtesy: DiaMirza)

Dia Mirza leaves no stone unturned when it comes to posting about special moments spent with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi's daughter Samaira. Samaira turned 15 today, and to mark this special day, Dia Mirza has shared two pictures on her Instagram profile. In the first image, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling for the camera. In the next picture, we see Dia and her kids in a car. While little Azaad is resting on his mother's lap, Samaira is taking a nap, leaning on Dia. In her post, Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy 15th Birthday baby girl. I carry your heart in my heart forever.”

As soon as Dia Mirza uploaded the post, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with wishes. Actress Tillotama Shome wrote, “Beautiful!!! Happy birthday wishes,” and dropped red hearts. Richa Chadha said, “Happy birthday dear Samairaaa.” Fatima Sana Shaikh chimed in with black hearts.

Dia Mirza always posts special birthday notes for her darling daughter. On Samaira Rekhi's 13th birthday, the actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram profile with the note. It read, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl. Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light.”

Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. Samaira Rekhi is Vaibhav's daughter with his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi. Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in July 2021.

Dia Mirza often shares family moments with her Instagram followers. A few days ago, she posted pictures and videos from her Holi celebrations. While other stars like Divya Dutta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi were also part of the festivities, we were completely hooked on the snaps of Dia posing alongside her young son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Did we just hear an "aww" already?

“Happy Holi. Thank you Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar for the best times always! So good to meet friends and celebrate together Tannishtha Chatterjee, Divya Dutta, Nandita Das, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal. A special thank you to Phool for making our little ones holi safe and organic,” Dia Mirza wrote in her Holi post.

Dia Mirza was last seen onscreen in the film Dhak Dhak. The Tarun Dudeja directorial also featured Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ratna Pathak Shah in important roles.