Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Avyaan: 'May We Always Chase Sunsets'

Dia Mirza with son pictured together. (Courtesy: Dia Mirza)

Dia Mirza recently treated her Instafam to some dreamy pictures with son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi from Goa. In a couple of pictures, posted by Dia on her Instagram feed, the actor is seen with her son spending some quality time. To be specific, they are seen enjoying a serene sunset. In the last frame the father made an appearance. Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi is seen holding the child and showing him something at a distance. "May we always chase sunsets", Dia Mirza wrote in the caption. Richa Chadha dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look at the post here:

Dia Mirza often treats her Instafam to pictures of spending time with her little toddler. A few days back, Dia Mirza posted a reel in which Avyaan is seen playing with sand, enjoying the waves and basking in nature's glory. Dia captioned it, "The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough." - Rabindranath Tagore. Peace for the mind, body and soul. In the pristine presence and unconditional love of nature. Thank you @carnoustieresorts for the healing."

Take a look at the reel here:

Here's another set of photos and videos in which Dia is seen spending time with her toddler. Dia captioned the pics, "Taking a pause with my baby.@carnoustieresorts so good coming back to this have."

Take a look at the video here:

Dia Mirza made her Hindi debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She is popular for movies like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Dus, Parineeta, to name a few. The actor has also started working on OTT platforms. She was last seen in the second season of Made In Heaven.

Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 in an intimate ceremony. In July (2021) she made an Instagram post revealing she had a pre-mature delivery and the baby was in NICU for two months.