Full House At Dhak Dhak Screening:Tamannaah, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rupali Ganguly And Others

Sobhita, Tamannaah, Rupali and others at Dhak Dhak screening

Another night, another screening of the slice-of-life film Dhak Dhak in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Bollywood stars turned up in their festive finery for the screening of Dia Mirza's upcoming film Dhak Dhak. The star cast of the film, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh posed together for the shutterbugs on the red carpet of the event. Actresses Tamannah, Sobhita Dhulipala and Rupali Ganguly were spotted at the event in their party bets. All three were pictured wearing pastel shades and looked lovely. Take a look at some pictures from last night:

It was a couple's paradise on Wednesday night at the screening as Bollywood stars showed up with their respective partners for the screening. Sargun Mehta was spotted with her husband Ravi Dubey. Shweta Tripathi marked her presence at the event with her husband Slow Cheeta. Dahaad star Gulshan Devaiah was also spotted at the event with his ex-wife Kalliroi Tziafeta.

See how the couple's turned up for the event:

Prajakta Kohli, Supriya Pathak and Abhimanyu Dasani were also spotted walking the red carpet in their party best.

The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday. The trailer introduces us to four ordinary women, who come together for an extraordinary journey to the highest motor-able road in the world. Ratna Pathak plays Mahi or Biker Nani, who expresses her desire to visit Khardung La to Sky (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a travel vlogger. In a struggle to get their bike fixed, they encounter a housewife Uzma (Dia Mirza), who has been introduced as a “jugaadu mechanic.” Next to join their group is a young Manjari (Sanjana Sanghi), who is a first-time solo traveller. They embark on a life-changing trip to Leh's Khardung La, the world's highest motorable pass.

Check out the trailer here:

Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja. Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films has produced the film in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and BLM Pictures.