6 Killed In Road Accident In Odisha: Cops

At least six people, including four women, died in a road accident when two trucks rammed into their car in Champua area of Odisha's Keonjhar district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway-520 near Rimuli bypass, they said.

All the six passengers onboard the car died on the spot, a police officer said.

The deceased were family members.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

