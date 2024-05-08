Huma Qureshi AKA Pushpa Pandey Joins Jolly LLB 3. Pic Courtesy Akshay Kumar

Image instagrammed by Huma Qureshi. (courtesy: HumaQureshi)

The shoot of Jolly LLB 3 has begun a couple of days ago and the lead actor of Jolly LLB 2 Huma Qureshi AKA Pushpa Pandey joined the team. Huma, who acted in Jolly LLB 2 with Akshay Kumar, shared the news with an adorable post. Huma shared a couple of pictures of herself in which she can be seen wrapping herself up by a pink dupatta. Huma wrote in the caption, "Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in pink #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar #pushpa #pink #onset @kangratalkies #nofilter needed when ur happy #blessed." The pictures were clicked by Akshay Kumar. Take a look at the post here:

Last week, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi shared a collab video to announce the shoot of the film. The video begins with Arshad Warsi, who featured in the first installment of the film, introducing himself. He says, "Jagdeesh Tyagi urf Jolly BA LLB. Duplicate se savdhaan (Beware of the duplicate). The video then switches to Akshay Kumar, who featured in the second part of the Jolly LLB series of films and he says, "Jagdeeshwar Mishra, BA LLB. Original Jolly, Lucknow wale." The clip ends with Saurabh Shukla simply holds a slate that has "Jolly LLB 3 Shoot begins" written on it.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrote on Instagram, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. (Don't know who is the original and who is the duplicate). But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal #JollyLLB3." Take a look:

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi acted in Jolly LLB 2, a sequel to Jolly LLB, which released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles.