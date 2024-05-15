Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi's Son Avyaan Azaad Turns 3. See Birthday Pics

Dia Mirza shared this image. (courtesy: Dia Mirza)

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan Azaad turned 3 years old on May 14 and the family celebrated the toddler's birthday in a grand manner. Dia shared inside pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram feed. In one of the clicks, Dia can be seen feeding a piece of cake to her son. In another click, Avyaan Azaad can be seen seated on a toy-horse. Dia's step-daughter Samaira also joined the party. The album features some nice famjam snapsots. Don't miss the glimpse of a yummy tiger-themed birthday cake. Sharing the pictures, Dia wrote, "14th May 2024. Our heartbeat turned 3 yesterday. Avyaan Azaad you have taught us the power of faith, patience, love and gratitude. Bless you our little master! Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. Thank you for making every day joyful." Take a look:

Dia Mirza often treats her Instafam to pictures of spending time with her son A few months back, Dia Mirza posted a reel in which Avyaan is seen playing with sand, enjoying the waves and basking in nature's glory. Dia captioned it, "The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough." - Rabindranath Tagore. Peace for the mind, body and soul. In the pristine presence and unconditional love of nature. Thank you @carnoustieresorts for the healing." Take a look:

Here's another set of photos and videos in which Dia is seen spending time with her son. Dia captioned the pics, "Taking a pause with my baby.@carnoustieresorts so good coming back to this have."

Dia Mirza made her Hindi debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She is popular for movies like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Dus, Parineeta, to name a few. The actor has also started working on OTT platforms. She was last seen in the second season of Made In Heaven.