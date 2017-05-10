Inside Justin Bieber's Concert: 'The Sun Shines Differently Here,' He Tells Crowd

Justin Bieber performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. The 23-year-old singer opened his debut gig in Mumbai by going straight into his hit songsand, a cheering crowd of 'Beliebers' singing along with him. He's dressed in signature style - a white tee and casual pants. That's so Bieber. "The sun shines differently here. It's an amazing night, thank you for having me," Justin Bieber told his audience. His set list includes popular hits like Baby, Boyfriend, What Do You Mean?, Company and No Pressure. His previous tour stop was Dubai.The 45,000-strong crowd was composed mainly of teenaged 'Believers,' some chaperoned by their parents. Several celebrities were spotted as well - Sridevi with her daughters, Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre, Arjun Rampal and others. At 24, Alia is likely a 'Belieber' - most other stars were shepherding young charges.Justin Bieber was preceded by opening acts by Sartek, Zaeden and Alan Walker. Gates at the D Y Patil Stadium opened at 2 pm - there were queues waiting to collect tickets from 9 am.Justin Bieber, 23, landed in Mumbai at 1.30 am. He spent the day getting coffee at the Starbucks outlet in Vashi, greeting fans from his car, and visiting underprivileged children in Mumbai slums.The singer flew to India from Dubai. Next stop on his Purpose Tour is Johannesburg, Africa.