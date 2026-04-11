Delhi Woman Compares High-Rise Living To Life In "Matchboxes"

A woman based in Delhi NCR has sparked discussion online after sharing a candid video about life in high-rise apartments. The video, posted on Instagram by Ishana Nautiyal, was recorded from the balcony of her 19th-floor home. It shows a wide view of the residential complex below.

Reflections On Urban Apartment Life

In the video, she reflects on how compact urban living feels in high-rise buildings. She says that the tall buildings look like matchboxes and describes the scene around her. She mentions that people can be seen doing yoga in the area below while she records the video from the 19th floor.

She further explains that her son is playing cricket downstairs and that she's keeping an eye on him while filming. She identifies a boy standing near the car in a black T-shirt as her son. She also shares her personal thoughts, likening the experience of apartment living to living in matchbox-sized houses.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

After the video was posted, it quickly went viral on social media, garnering varied reactions. Some users agreed with her views on apartment life, while others had different perspectives on the experience.

One user commented, "What will happen if the lift stops working."

Another user noted, "This match box comes with 20-30 years of EMI."