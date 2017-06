Two men and a woman and two children were arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer after they were found wandering in an area where entry is restricted. It appeared to be a family from Pakistan, which had crossed over to visit their relations, said the local police."They have valid travel documents. But as they entered an area where prior permission is necessary from the government, we have detained them," news agency IANS quoted a local police officer, Karan Singh, as saying.