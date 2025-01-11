Man Hung Upside Down, Thrashed On Suspicion Of Bike Theft In Rajasthan

A man was hung upside down from a tree and brutally thrashed by a group of people on suspicion of bike theft in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bhakharpura village in Gudha Malani area on Friday, when the man, Shravan Kumar, who is a Dalit, was released on bail in a separate theft case.

In a statement, Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Singh Meena said Kumar was arrested on December 29, after he was found stealing a bike at a local fair.

Sources said after Kumar was released on bail a few days ago, villagers accused him of stealing another bike. The man, however, denied the fresh charge against him.

On Friday, the villagers caught hold of Kumar, tied his hands, and hung him upside down from a tree. "The villagers then thrashed the man. They also made a video recording of the assault, which has now gone viral," a source said.

Gudamalani Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhram Bishnoi said a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim and police have taken cognisance of the 53-second clip.

"Kumar was allegedly assaulted by the villagers on suspicion of theft, on Friday. He was earlier booked in another theft case. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim and a detailed probe is underway," Mr Bishnoi said.