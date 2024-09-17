Viral: Woman Sarpanch's Speech In Fluent English Before Bureaucrat Tina Dabi

Sarpanch Sonu Kanwar stood on the dais and welcomed Collector Tina Dabi.

IAS officer Tina Dabi is again in the spotlight after her reaction to a woman sarpanch's speech went viral. The village head's fluent English astonished the civil servant at a function in Rajasthan's Barmer where she was invited as a guest of honour, suggest reports. Ms Dabi was recently posted as the District Collector of Barmer.

Sarpanch Sonu Kanwar, wearing traditional Rajasthani attire, stood on the dais and welcomed the Collector, showed the viral video.

"I am glad to be part of this day. First of all, I welcome our collector Tina ma'am. Being a woman, it's an honour to welcome Tina ma'am," she was heard saying at the function. She went on to speak about water conservation. Her speech was followed by a round of applause from the crowd as well as Ms Dabi as her impressive language skills left everyone astonished.

बाड़मेर में IAS टीना डाबी के सामने जब राजपूती पोशाक और घूँघट में जालीपा महिला सरपंच सोनू कँवर ने जब अपना उद्बोधन अंग्रेज़ी से शुरू किया तो उपस्थित सब लोग चौंक गए और टीना डाबी के चेहरे की मुस्कान बयां कर रही है l..

जिला कलेक्टर खुद को ताली बजाने से नही रोक पाए

Ms Dabi had first grabbed headlines after topping the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) exam in 2015 on her first attempt. Her administrative journey began in Ajmer where she was posted as an Assistant Collector. Her younger sister Ria Dabi also cracked UPSC in 2020 with an all-India rank of 15.

Tina Dabi was serving as the Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in Jaipur before being transferred to Barmer as the District Collector earlier this month. She has earlier served as the District Collector of Jaisalmer. Her husband, Pradeep Gawande, who was posted in Bikaner, was transferred to Jalore as the part of the latest reshuffle.