Deepika Padukone's Gives A Glimpse of Her Room When She was 12. Ranveer Singh's Reaction Is Ours Deepika Padukone shared a throwback picture, which her Instagram followers like, among them, one is Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, 12 and Anisha, 4 in their Bengaluru home. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone) New Delhi: Highlights Deepika shared the room with her 7-year-old sister Anisha Deepika and Anisha were fans of Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic Deepika also revealed her favourite spot in the room Titanic, which released in 1997. Posters of Leonardo and Kate Winslet from Titanic took up a major portion of the wall with the addition of Deepika's pic.



#flashbackfriday #MAJORflashbackfriday A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:11am PDT



Deepika's throwback picture has more than 4 lakh likes and Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh posted two heart-eyes emoticons in the comments thread. Deepika's followers love Ranveer's reaction and Deepika's pic. Deepika and Ranveer frequently comment on each other's Instagram pictures, which is adored by fans rooting for them.



Here's a look at Ranveer's reaction:







In the article, Deepika described the sofa-cum-bed as her 'favourite spot' while Anisha loved the computer corner. Deepika was quoted as saying: "Whether I'm reading, listening to music or chatting with my friends, this is my favourite spot."



Deepika Padukone was Padmavati, in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh (though they do not have scenes together) and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika's xXx 3 director D J Caruso has also



