Day Ahead Of Jat Protests, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar To Meet Leaders: 10 Facts

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will shortly meet the Jat leaders in an effort to avert the huge protest the community is planning in Delhi and the National Capital Region tomorrow. The meeting will be held at 12.30 pm at the state guest house in Delhi. The Delhi government has made massive preparations for security - with plans to stop metro service outside the city limits and shutting key roads. Led by the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, the Jat community have announced a massive protest in the national capital, including a "siege" to the Parliament House complex. Jat leaders have said at least 50 lakh people from the community will participate in the current protests.
The protesters have also asked for jobs for the families of those had died last year, the withdrawal of cases against Jats and the action against police officers who were involved.
The latest round of protests started after talks between the Haryana government and Jat leaders on the withdrawal of cases linked to February 2016 agitation hit a roadblock. The state had made it clear that it has no jurisdiction to withdraw cases being investigated by the CBI.
Last year in June, the Jats had called off their two-week protest after the Haryana government had assured them that demands would be looked into.
The protesting Jats had given the state government time till August 31 to resolve the issues.
In February 2016, 30 people had died and more than 200 were injured in several districts of Haryana as the protesters had resorted to clashes and arson. Government and private property worth hundreds of crores of rupees were damaged.