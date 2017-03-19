Day Ahead Of Jat Protests, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar To Meet Leaders: 10 Facts

Jat leaders have said 50 lakh people will take part in the protests.

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will shortly meet the Jat leaders in an effort to avert the huge protest the community is planning in Delhi and the National Capital Region tomorrow. The meeting will be held at 12.30 pm at the state guest house in Delhi. The Delhi government has made massive preparations for security - with plans to stop metro service outside the city limits and shutting key roads. Led by the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, the Jat community have announced a massive protest in the national capital, including a "siege" to the Parliament House complex. Jat leaders have said at least 50 lakh people from the community will participate in the current protests.