3 Awarded Life Term In Haryana For Killing Man During 2016 Jat Quota Stir

After investigation, police arrested Daljeet, Pawan and Surender for Gujjar's murder (Representational)

A court on Wednesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment till last breath for killing a 24-year-old man during the Jat quota agitation in 2016.

Mintu Gujjar, a resident of Lalpura village, was killed in a firing incident on February 22, 2016 in Hisar district's Dhani Pal village.

Additional District and Sessions Judge D R Chaliya had convicted Daljeet of Sisai village, Pawan alias Pona of Sonipat and Surender alias Chhinda of Dadri on January 25.

According to the prosecution, Daljeet, along with his aides, had indulged in arson, looting etc. in Dhani Pal village during the Jat reservation stir.

On the fateful day, Gujjar and his brother, Krishan, were visiting the village to meet a relative and they were attacked by a mob of about 70 people.

The brothers ran towards a field to save their lives and the assailants opened fire at them. Krishan was seriously injured in the firing and Gujjar's body was recovered from the field the next day.

After investigation, police arrested Daljeet, Pawan and Surender for Gujjar's murder. A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.