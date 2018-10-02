Congress Jat Leader Demands Withdrawal Of Quota Stir Cases

Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh and his supporters were released later

Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh was arrested Tuesday demanding withdrawal of cases lodged against Jat community members during their June 2017 stir for reservation in state jobs and educational institutions.

Mr Singh, a Jat community leader, was arrested along with his supporters in Bharatpur, demanding either withdrawal of cases or filing of charge-sheets in them within three days.

Maintaining that a political decision by the chief minister can resolve the issue, Mr Singh gave an ultimatum of three days to the government and said he would launch another agitation if no progress was made.

"72 cases were lodged during the agitation which was held to demand reservation for Jat community in Dholpur and Bharatpur districts. The government had assured to withdraw the cases but no progress has taken place in one year," Mr Singh said.

"The cases should be either withdrawn or challans be filed in them," he said.

The Congress MLA reached the police superintendent's office along with his supporters and courted arrest with the demand. They were later released.