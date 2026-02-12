MLA Blocked From Visiting Chattisgarh Village, Questions 'Maoist-Free' Claim

With the Centre's March 31, 2026, deadline to eliminate Maoism from India fast approaching, a fresh political storm has erupted in Chhattisgarh. The government claims that Maoist influence has been reduced to barely 10-15 per cent of the affected region and that the "final battle" is underway.

But on the ground, a single letter from the Bijapur Superintendent of Police has triggered uncomfortable questions. If Bastar is nearly Maoist-free, why are elected representatives being stopped from visiting their own constituencies?

The controversy began when Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi informed the police of his proposed visit to interior villages, including areas like Sandra-Belur in Bhopalpatnam, where security forces have already established camps. In response, the Bijapur SP's office issued a letter advising him to cancel or postpone the visit due to security concerns and possible Maoist activity.

Mandavi hit back sharply, questioning the government's repeated claims of near-total Maoist eradication.

"I am an MLA from Bijapur district. I want to visit Sandra Belur in Bhopalpatnam, where there are already police camps. However, the SP requested that I cancel the visit, citing Maoist activity," Mandavi said. "The BJP government claims Bastar is Maoist-free. What is the truth? The government should decide whether it is Maoist-free or not. Otherwise, why is the BJP preventing public representatives from visiting? The police are doing this at their behest."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly asserted that Maoism will be eradicated from the country by the deadline. The state government has echoed this claim, describing the current phase as the "final battle" against Left-wing extremism. But the denial of permission to a sitting MLA has handed the opposition a potent political weapon.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a swipe at the government on social media, asking pointedly, "If Maoist activities are still going on, what is the end of the situation? During our government, MLAs could visit without hindrance."

The BJP has dismissed the controversy as political theatrics. Party spokesperson Gaurishankar Shrivas defended the administration's decision, stating that the restriction was purely based on security considerations.

"The Congress MLA is a public representative of Chhattisgarh. His security is crucial, and therefore, he has been advised not to hold the event. It is wrong to link this to Maoism. The government has never claimed that all Maoists have been eliminated. Those remaining within the established boundaries will be eliminated, but such rhetoric only encourages Naxalism," Shrivas said.

However, political observers note that the optics are difficult to ignore. On one hand, the government projects confidence that Maoism has been cornered to a fraction of its former stronghold. On the other hand, it restricts the movement of a legislator, citing the very threat it claims is nearly extinguished.