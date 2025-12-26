Bhupesh Baghel vs Bageshwar Baba Over 'Superstitious Beliefs'

A fresh political-religious confrontation has erupted in Chhattisgarh after former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri or Bageshwar Baba traded sharp remarks over superstition, faith, and the idea of Hindus being "in danger," turning a religious discourse into a flashpoint of ideological debate.

The exchange unfolded on Thursday as Shastri arrived in Bhilai for his Hanuman Katha programme, where he addressed the media even before the event began and responded strongly to Baghel's earlier comments on religious preachers.

Speaking to reporters, Shastri reacted to Baghel's statement that preachers like him and Pradeep Mishra were spreading superstition. Shastri said that if "uniting the Hindu community, spreading devotion and awakening nationalism" is being labelled superstition, then "those who think so should leave the country."

"I am not a politician and I usually do not comment on political statements. But this issue concerns faith and society, so I felt it necessary to respond," Shastri said. "Strengthening the Hindu community, spreading devotion to Hanuman and awakening a sense of nationalism cannot be called superstition."

Referring to demographic trends, Shastri said that the population share of one community was increasing while that of Hindus was declining. He cited neighbouring Bangladesh as an example, saying that "if precautions are not taken in time, the danger becomes visible later."

On the issue of 'Love Jihad', Shastri said that when families are personally affected, people understand the seriousness of the issue. He claimed that Hindus have become a minority in several localities and said that this made unity within the Sanatan community necessary.

On religious conversions, Shastri said the Hindu community in Chhattisgarh was "now awakening" and that he would continue organising programmes across the state. He said a future event in the Surguja-Jashpur region would be held with the stage set up in front of a large church.

Earlier in Durg, Bhupesh Baghel had criticised religious preachers, saying that two "Maharajas" Pradeep Mishra and Dhirendra Shastri were visiting the state and spreading rituals and superstition instead of knowledge about Lord Shiva or Hanuman.

"The more educated society becomes, the more superstition seems to increase," Baghel said. "Ordinary people know better than these preachers who Shiva is, who Hanuman is, and how worship should be done."

Baghel also rejected the narrative that Hindus are in danger. "Hindus were not in danger during Mughal rule, during the freedom struggle, or when Muslims were in power. This narrative has only emerged after the RSS and BJP came to power," he said, alleging that fear is being used as a political tool.

He added sarcastically that people now prefer calling themselves "Sanatanis" rather than Hindus.

A separate controversy has emerged over the manner in which Dhirendra Shastri travelled to Chhattisgarh.

Shastri reached Raipur using a Chhattisgarh government aircraft and then travelled onward to Bhilai. According to reports, a state minister flew from Raipur to Satna in Madhya Pradesh on the same government aircraft to pick up Shastri, and then returned with him to Raipur. A video circulating from the state hangar in Raipur shows a uniformed police officer removing his shoes and touching Shastri's feet after he disembarked from the aircraft. Both incidents have triggered criticism online, with users alleging misuse of government resources and violation of official conduct rules.

Several social media users questioned why a religious preacher, who does not hold any constitutional position, was provided government transport for a private religious programme.

One user cited Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law, asking why similar facilities are not available to ordinary citizens, writers, artists or social workers. Another user claimed that because Shastri was not eligible to travel on a government aircraft under existing rules, a minister was formally sent to Satna to facilitate his travel.

According to this account, the aircraft landed in Satna around 9:30 am and departed for Raipur around 10 am. The conduct of the police officer has also drawn criticism, with users calling it against the dignity of the police force and contrary to service norms. There have been demands for an impartial inquiry into both the use of the government aircraft and the conduct of the police officer, and for appropriate action if any rules were violated.



