"Beautiful Girl Can Distract A Man": Congress MLA's "Rape Theory" Sparks Row

A controversial statement by Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander has triggered a major political storm in Madhya Pradesh, drawing sharp condemnation across party lines and from social organisations.

In a media interview, Baraiya made remarks linking the crime of rape with caste and religious interpretations. Referring to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities, the MLA suggested that women from these sections are disproportionately targeted due to what he described as a "distorted belief system" rooted in ancient texts. He went on to cite a book he called Rudrayamal Tantra, claiming that perpetrators believe sexual violence against women of certain castes would bring them spiritual merit equivalent to a pilgrimage.

Baraiya further claimed that rape is often committed by groups rather than individuals and shockingly referred to cases involving infants, asserting that such crimes stem from a "perverted mindset" fuelled by these beliefs. His comments, which included references to women being judged based on "beauty," have sparked outrage for trivialising sexual violence and dragging caste and religion into a crime that is universally condemned.

"Who are the most victims of rape in India? Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. The theory of rape is that if a man, regardless of his mental state, is walking down the road and sees a beautiful girl, it can distract his mind and make him rape a woman," he said.

Baraiya went on to say that women belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities are not beautiful but still get raped because it is written in their scriptures.

"It is written that by having intercourse with a woman of this caste, you will get the reward of a pilgrimage. Now, if he can't go on a pilgrimage, then what is the alternative? Have intercourse at home, and you will be rewarded... He will try to rape her by grabbing her in the dark or light. A man cannot rape a woman without her consent. That's why four-month-old and one-year-old girls are raped. He does it for a reward."

Political backlash was swift.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari distanced the party from the remarks, stating unequivocally,

"No rape can be justified in any way. Anyone who commits rape is a criminal. It cannot be linked to caste or religion."

He emphasised that sexual violence is a grave crime and that any attempt to rationalise it is unacceptable.

Social organisations also reacted strongly. All India Brahmin Society, Madhya Pradesh unit, condemned the statement. Its state president, Pushpendra Mishra, said such remarks insult women and society at large and demanded accountability.

The BJP escalated its attack, calling the statement a reflection of a "criminal and perverted mindset." Madhya Pradesh BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal said the remarks were not a slip of the tongue but a serious ideological exposure.

"Weighing women on the scale of 'beauty' and describing heinous crimes against Dalit and tribal women as a so-called sacred act is misogyny, anti-Dalit thinking and a direct assault on humanity," he said.

Agarwal questioned the Congress leadership, especially as Rahul Gandhi is visiting Madhya Pradesh, asking whether this reflected the party's real ideology behind its "Save the Constitution" campaign. He demanded either an immediate apology and expulsion of Baraiya or a clear acknowledgement from the Congress that it stands with such thinking.

"This is not just about politics," Agarwal said. "A woman is a goddess, not an object. Insulting women will never be accepted."

The controversy has also revived scrutiny of Baraiya's past remarks. In January 2026, he drew criticism for saying SC-ST MLAs were in a "dog-like condition" under the joint electoral system and opposing tribal identity within Hinduism. In October 2024, he allegedly threatened administrative officers over election-related issues, and in October 2020, he made comments warning of upper castes turning India into a Hindu nation if Dalits did not "wake up."