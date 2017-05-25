No Delay In CBSE Class 12 Exam Results, Says Education Minister Prakash Javadekar: 10 Points

CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 will be declared on time, says Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.
NEW DELHI: Amid indications that the government could approach the Supreme Court against a high court verdict forcing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue its marks moderation policy, Union education minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday assured 11 lakh students who appeared for the exam that the results would be declared on time. He did not elaborate how the government would deliver on this commitment, but government officials suggest an appeal in the top court appeared to be the only way out. The timing of the results is crucial for school students who need to apply for college admissions in Delhi, and elsewhere.
"The results will be on time... CBSE will make the announcement soon. The students should not worry. Justice will be done to everyone," Mr Javadekar said on Thursday. The CBSE was expected to declare the Class 12 results this week.
The uncertainty over the CBSE Class 12 results owes its origin to flaws in the system of moderating marks that were initially meant to bring about uniformity in the evaluation of exam papers. So if students in a particular region, or year, did not do well in a particular paper, they were given extra marks. This was a key reason for the outrageously high cut-off marks for admission to Delhi University colleges last year.
An analysis by the CBSE, however, indicated there were problems in executing this policy and decided to stop the practice. Over the years, the number of toppers with over 90 per cent had multiplied from 400 to 14,000 over the last decade.
Many state boards too were found to have tweaked the formula to be a little too generous in moderating the marks to give their students an advantage.
Moderation of marks helped students who didn't score well in the exam; many of them who originally scored less than the minimum marks, 33 per cent, also stood to benefit.
But last month's sudden decision by the CBSE to scrap the moderation policy ran into trouble this week. The Delhi High Court ruled that the CBSE could not change the goalposts once the examination process had started and told CBSE to continue moderating the marks this year too.
Technically, this wasn't such a difficult task for the CBSE to to moderate but there was one big complication. When the CBSE scrapped the moderation policy, it didn't do it alone but persuaded most of the 32-odd state education boards to do likewise.
About 10 school examination boards have already declared their class 12 results, partially or completely. In states such as Punjab and Haryana, the pass percentage dropped sharply after the education boards stopped moderating marks.
Students of schools affiliated to state education boards that did not moderate the marks this year would be put at a disadvantage if the CBSE - the prime mover of the plan - tweaks the marks of its own. It is too late for state boards to change the marks already declared, or pass students declared failed.
CBSE officials indicate an appeal to the Supreme Court against the high court verdict is the most painless way out of the quagmire, particularly in light of concerns that CBSE students could miss out higher educational opportunities in some states where local education boards have already declared the results.