No Delay In CBSE Class 12 Exam Results, Says Education Minister Prakash Javadekar: 10 Points

CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 will be declared on time, says Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.

NEW DELHI: Amid indications that the government could approach the Supreme Court against a high court verdict forcing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue its marks moderation policy, Union education minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday assured 11 lakh students who appeared for the exam that the results would be declared on time. He did not elaborate how the government would deliver on this commitment, but government officials suggest an appeal in the top court appeared to be the only way out. The timing of the results is crucial for school students who need to apply for college admissions in Delhi, and elsewhere.