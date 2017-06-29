All Set For GST Launch, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia Tells NDTV: Highlights

Following are the highlights of Mr Adhia's interview:
- I am not nervous because we have done enough for it. Whatever hard work we have put in, will definitely bear fruits
- We made a checklist of whatever we needed to do by June 30. We've done most of it
- As far as state governments are concerned, they are fully ready
- They must be talking about preparedness on the part of traders
- There is absolutely no new requirement that we have brought in. We require people to register online, which everyone can do. Return filing is online.
- There is no real-time invoice matching; we are not asking that. We just want people to return online at the end of the month, that's all.
- In many states, even VAT (Value-Added Tax) and service tax returns is filed online.
- The government will not punish those who make genuine mistakes. Anti-profiteering not to be used against small traders.
- West Bengal and Kerala are concerned about traders being ready for GST.
- Only one GST return per month, which has three parts, to be filed.
- If we combined two rates, then for the rich it will come to a median level but it will rise for the poor. For example, if we have a median rate of 8 per cent, then the commodities which are under 5 per cent will move up to 8 per cent.
- We have to balance rates in favour of the poor as well as look at the revenue position.
- Now we have a complete list of what commodity falls where.
- Nothing is happening in the first month. The return-filing will happen in August, so we have one more month to go. Other than import-export transactions, nothing will happen.
- One of India's best IT (information technology) companies is handling it. The load is not going to be a problem.
- We are asking for business data, not personal data (on Aadhaar privacy). There is no problem on privacy and security.
- If benefit of lowering tax rates is passed on to people, then inflation can come down. It will not immediately happen, but we have to wait and see.
- The biggest benefit is that the country will become one in terms of trade. Ease of doing business is another benefit.
- The gains of GST are so many. It should improve profitability. Companies will become efficient; there would be no Inspector Raj. Transparency will be another benefit. Investment would improve, which would help growth.
- We will be watching the situation. We will help people. We have no intention of harassing anyone in case of genuine mistakes.