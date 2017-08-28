Rohtak Turns Into Fortress Ahead Of Ram Rahim Sentencing Today: 10 Points

A seven-layer security is in place near the Rohtak jail where Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged. (AFP)

Rohtak, Haryana: Amid multi-layered security, self-proclaimed spiritual guru and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be sentenced this afternoon, three days after he was found guilty of raping two women followers. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief will be sentenced in Haryana's Rohtak jail where has been lodged since Friday. A multi-layer security cordon has been thrown around the district jail where the CBI special court judge will be flown for the sentencing. Soon after Ram Rahim was convicted by a court in Panchkula, his supporters erupted in violence that left 38 people dead. More than 900 people were arrested in Haryana since.