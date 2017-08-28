Rohtak Turns Into Fortress Ahead Of Ram Rahim Sentencing Today: 10 Points

A seven-layer security is in place near the Rohtak jail where Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged. (AFP)
Rohtak, Haryana: Amid multi-layered security, self-proclaimed spiritual guru and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be sentenced this afternoon, three days after he was found guilty of raping two women followers. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief will be sentenced in Haryana's Rohtak jail where has been lodged since Friday. A multi-layer security cordon has been thrown around the district jail where the CBI special court judge will be flown for the sentencing. Soon after Ram Rahim was convicted by a court in Panchkula, his supporters erupted in violence that left 38 people dead. More than 900 people were arrested in Haryana since.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story:
28 companies of paramilitary troops have been stationed in Rohtak and Dera followers are not being allowed to enter the district. The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered on Friday that the trial court judge, Jagdeep Singh, be flown to Rohtak.
"We will not allow anyone to create any sort of trouble in Rohtak. Anyone breaking law or indulging in acts of violence or arson will himself be responsible for his fate. Anyone creating trouble will be given a warning first and if he still pays no heed, then he will have to face the bullet," a top officer in Rohtak, Atul Kumar, said.
In Delhi, the police issued an advisory to not believe in rumours. Schools will be open and there are no traffic restrictions, authorities said. However, most schools in Ghaziabad and Noida are likely to be closed today.
A case of sedition has been filed against two of the key leaders of Dera following news reports that said they were instigating crowds in Panchkula on Friday, said senior Haryana police officer BS Sandhu.
The police said a Special Investigation Team will be asked to investigate Friday's violence in view of the weapons found during searches. Security forces recovered sticks, rods and material to make petrol bombs In searches at more than 130 Dera campuses in Haryana and Punjab. Near the Sirsa campus, two AK-47s and a pistol were found in a car.
More than a lakh of Ram Rahim's followers had congregated in Panchkula ahead of the court's Friday verdict. The High Court in a severe reprimand, told the Haryana government, "You let Panchkula burn for your political motives." It also said properties of the sect will be seized to pay for the damages.
In his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, "Violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated, whether it is faith based on community, political ideology, individual or tradition". He promised that action will be taken against anyone who took the law in their own hands.
Five guards from Ram Rahim's Z-Plus security detail have been arrested after they tried to obstruct the policemen who were taking Ram Rahim to jail. The bodyguards wanted to take the convicted man to jail in his car," Haryana police chief BS Sandhu said. They have been accused of attempt to murder, sedition, helping a criminal escape and under the Arms Act.