IIM Rohtak's Placement: Most Jobs Offered In Sales And Marketing, Salary Package Rs 37.25 Lakh

IIM Rohtak's 13th batch of placements witnessed a 3% Year over Year (YoY) growth over the past year's average. The average CTC for this year stood at 19.27 Lakh per annum, as against previous year's CTC which was at 18.73 LPA.

The top 10% of the batch received an average salary of 37.25 Lakh per annum, while the top 25% and 50% were offered an average of 29.28 Lakh per annum and 24.13 Lakh per annum respectively.

Sales and marketing was the most sought after domain and accounted for 30% of the received offers, compared to 21% last year. The highest CTC has also been offered in this domain.

The General Management and HR were the second most sought after domain and accounted for 27% of the offers, compared to 21% in the previous year.

Product Management, IT and Operations constituted about 20% of the received offers, up from 15% last year. 15% of the offers received were in the BFSI and FinTech domains. 8% of the students received offers from the Consulting domain.

Talking about the placements this year, Professor Dheeraj Sharma, director, IIM Rohtak, said "The recruiting organisations spanned multiple domains and offered a wide range of profiles, attesting to the ability of our diversified pool of student talent to cater to industry needs."